Dubai: Food lovers in Abu Dhabi have something to celebrate! Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori, the acclaimed Japanese restaurants known for their innovative cuisine, has officially opened its doors at Marina Mall. This is the brand's second restaurant in the UAE, offering a unique dining experience created by Michelin star Chef Akmal Anuar.

Since opening in Dubai in 2021, Goldfish has established itself as one of the best Japanese restaurants in the UAE. It has been listed in the Gault and Millau Guide and the 2024 edition and recognised in the Michelin Guide under the Bib Gourmand category for the third consecutive year, starting from 2022.

You can expect all-time favourites such as the signature Wagyu sliders, fresh tuna and guacamole dip served with crunchy crackers, crispy lady fingers, and nasu (Japanese eggplant). There's also a range of delicious clay pots and tori ramen, complete with an onsen egg, chicken char siu, and a drizzle of chilli oil.

To elevate your dining experience, dive into signature mocktails crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Don't miss the A Ni mocktail, a delightful blend of strawberries and blueberries with hints of cranberry - ideal for a refreshing treat. The passion cooler offers a zesty citrus flavour with a minty twist, while the Goldfish spritz adds a fun sparkle to your drink selection.

"We're very excited to bring Goldfish to Abu Dhabi finally," said Chef Anuar, according to the press release.

Location: Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi

0pen timings: Monday to Friday from 10am to 11pm

Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 11.30pm