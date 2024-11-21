Muscat: A multi-vehicle collision in Oman has resulted in two fatalities and 22 injuries ranging from moderate to critical, according to the Ministry of Health's Emergency Management Center.
In an official statement on social media, the Ministry of Health's Emergency Management Center confirmed that Ibra Hospital had received a group of individuals injured in a traffic accident.
"Critical cases will be transferred to nearby hospitals, including those in Nizwa, Sur, Khawla, and University Medical City, as needed," the ministry stated.
The Royal Oman Police has urged citizens and residents to exercise caution, particularly during long-distance travel, and to follow all traffic instructions issued by the relevant authorities in Oman.