KEY CONDITIONS FOR EXPATRIATE WORKER TRANSFERS

EXCLUDED PROFESSIONS: The worker’s profession must not fall under those already Omanized.

ALIGNMENT WITH CURRENT ROLE: The transfer must match the worker’s current job category and nature of work.

WORKER CONSENT: The worker must agree to the transfer.

MINIMUM EMPLOYMENT PERIOD: The worker must have been employed for at least six months at the transferring establishment.

VALID WORK PERMIT: The worker’s permit must have at least six months remaining before expiry.

COMPLIANCE BY BOTH ESTABLISHMENTS: Both the transferring and receiving establishments must have no outstanding financial obligations with the Ministry or any service suspensions.