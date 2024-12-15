Dubai: One person was injured in an accident at the Suhar Festival in Oman when a section of a ride collapsed.
According to the festival’s official account, the injured individual was promptly taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.
Festival organisers have expressed regret over the incident, acknowledging lapses in safety procedures. An investigation is underway, and legal action will be taken against those responsible.
The third edition of the Suhar Festival, which began on November 19 and runs until January 3, has already attracted over 100,000 visitors in its first ten days.
Featuring a range of attractions aimed at boosting tourism in Suhar and the surrounding regions, the festival has become a major draw for families and residents seeking festive entertainment, especially with its timing coinciding with National Day on November 18, 2024.