Dubai: One person was injured in an accident at the Suhar Festival in Oman when a section of a ride collapsed.

According to the festival’s official account, the injured individual was promptly taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Festival organisers have expressed regret over the incident, acknowledging lapses in safety procedures. An investigation is underway, and legal action will be taken against those responsible.

The third edition of the Suhar Festival, which began on November 19 and runs until January 3, has already attracted over 100,000 visitors in its first ten days.