How the future job market in Saudi Arabia will evolve

Cairo: The job market in Saudi Arabia is undergoing significant changes as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil in line with an ambitious development plan.

The plan, known as Saudi Vision 2030, is transforming the Saudi economy by developing various sectors, creating new jobs in high technology and advanced industries, according to a human resources specialist.

“Vision 2030 aims to enhance the work system in the kingdom through digital transformation, employment in emerging sectors, and the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship,” Khalil Al Dhiyabi said.

"Now the Saudi market is witnessing major changes that depend on technological development and the shift to the non-oil sectors such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, tourism, technology, and modern industries."

Al Dhiyabi told the Saudi news portal Sabq that the scheme also focuses on developing human resources through specialised education and training programmes to qualify young people to work in the future jobs.

"The government is focusing on supporting small-and- medium enterprises and digital qualification programmes that provide job opportunities and reduce unemployment rates."

The future job landscape

In his outlook on the future job landscape in the kingdom, the expert singlled out sectors related to artificial intelligence, information technology, cybersecurity, renewable and sustainable energy, as well as energy-related engineering fields, including mechanical and electrical engineering, given the significant focus on infrastructure and sustainability projects.

With the emphasis on improving health care, the demand for various health specialisations, including general medicine, nursing, and related technologies, will continue to grow. Moreover, tourism stands out as one of the most promising sectors for job creation in the kingdom, noted Al Dhiyabi.