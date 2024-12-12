Muscat: In a recent statement, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) revealed that they have arrested five foreign nationals for stealing money from a bank customer’s vehicle in the Muscat Governorate.

The incident occurred when the suspects followed the victim after he left a bank. They then executed a plan to诱ce him out of his vehicle, successfully stealing a large sum of money.

According to the police, the authorities swiftly acted on the case, apprehending the suspects in connection with the theft. The ROP assured that legal procedures are currently being completed against the arrested individuals.

The police also highlighted the importance of vigilance and caution when carrying large sums of money or valuables. This arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by the ROP to address criminal activities and maintain the safety and security of residents in the Sultanate.