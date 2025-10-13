Oman arrests eight Asians attempting illegal entry off Khasab coast

Officials confirm detentions were made under efforts to tackle illegal entry
Dubai: Omani security authorities have arrested eight Asian nationals while attempting to enter the Sultanate illegally by sea.
According to the Royal Oman Police, the Sultanate’s Coast Guard, under the command of Musandam Governorate Police, arrested eight people of Asian nationalities who were attempting to enter the country illegally. The arrests took place off the coast of Khasab, where the suspects were intercepted on board a boat near the shore.
Authorities said the individuals were detained as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal entry and protect national security. Legal procedures are being completed against the group in accordance with Omani law.
The Royal Oman Police reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the country’s territorial waters and preventing any attempts to cross the border unlawfully, urging the public to report any suspicious activities.
