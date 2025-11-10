Oman's Coast Guard rescues 15 after boat collision at Khasab Port

Authorities acted swiftly, keeping passengers safe and limiting vessel damage
Dubai: Oman’s Coast Guard Police carried out a rescue and evacuation operation after a boat carrying 15 people collided with a navigation buoy at the entrance to Khasab Port, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.
In a statement, the ROP said all passengers were safely rescued, though several sustained minor to moderate injuries. Emergency teams transported the injured to Khasab Hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment.
Authorities said the response was swift and coordinated under the Musandam Governorate Police Command, ensuring the safety of all passengers and preventing further damage to the vessel.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision, as officials urged boat operators to observe maritime safety rules and maintain caution near port entry points.
