9,000kg+ cocaine seized by US Coast Guard in latest drug interdiction drive

Coast Guard personnel boarded fast boat, seized packages loaded with cocaine in Pacific
The US Coast Guard announced on Friday a successful interdiction of a suspected drug-smuggling vessel loaded with more than 9,071 kg (20,000 pounds) illegal drugs in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
The Coast Guard stated that law enforcement teams stopped the "go-fast" boat in the Eastern Pacific loaded with cocaine.
This is Joint Interagency Task Force South’s area of responsibility.
The latest report highlights ongoing maritime counter-narcotics efforts amid record seizures, according to the US Coast Guard.
This operation aligns with the Coast Guard's FY2025 achievements, where they seized nearly 510,000 pounds of cocaine — over three times the annual average—in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean, equivalent to 193 million lethal doses.
Interdictions target semi-submersibles, fishing vessels, and go-fast boats carrying 80% of US-bound drugs from South and Central America.
In the Eastern Pacific, cutters like Mohawk and Hamilton, supported by Navy assets and international partners, have offloaded massive hauls, including 49,000 pounds worth $362 million in November 2025.
Operations under US Southern Command's Joint Interagency Task Force-South involve detection, monitoring, and boarding in international waters, according to the US Southern Command.
Atlantic efforts complement this, with recent seizures like 1,300 pounds via USS Sampson.
These actions disrupt cartels fueling fentanyl production, though officials note needs for more ships, aircraft, and personnel. The post exemplifies interagency unity in combating narco-trafficking.
In November, Panamanian authorities announced a large seizure of US-bound cocaine on a ferry in the Pacific, at a time Washington is upping an anti-drug military deployment in Latin America.
Prosecutor Julio Villareal told reporters approximately 12 tonnes (some 13.2 US tons) of drugs, "in this case cocaine," were seized in the operation , and 10 people arrested.
It was one the biggest such hauls in Panamanian waters to date, adding that Venezuelans, Ecuadorans and Nicaraguans were among those detained on the ferry, which had set out from Colombia.
Panama in 2023 seized a total of 119 metric tons of drugs.
Latin American countries have been keen to show off anti-narcotics efforts as US strikes on alleged drug-ferrying boats have claimed at least 76 lives so far in the Caribbean and Pacific.
Washington said its military deployment in the region is part of an anti-drug campaign, but Venezuela in particular fears it is all a ploy to get rid of its president, Nicolas Maduro.
