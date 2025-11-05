GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US strike on alleged drug boat kills two in eastern Pacific: Pentagon chief

Boat was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics: Hegseth

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
A screengrab from video posted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth showing an alleged drug-smuggling boat blown up in the Pacific by the US military.
A screengrab from video posted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth showing an alleged drug-smuggling boat blown up in the Pacific by the US military.
X | @SecWar

US forces killed two people in a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. The strike was conducted in international waters in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth said in a post on X.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US strike on alleged drug vessel in Caribbean kills 3

US strike on alleged drug vessel in Caribbean kills 3

1m read
A video accompanying US War Secretary Pete Hegseth's post showed a boat floating stationary in the water before a large explosion and subsequent fire.

US says 4 killed in new strike on alleged drug boat

1m read
An unclassified still taken by an infrared camera of the US military and shared by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth early on Monday (October 20) showing an alleged drug-running boat moments before it was hit and went up in a ball of fire.

US carries out another attack on drug-running boat

2m read
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

US Defence Secretary's plane makes emergency stop in UK

1m read