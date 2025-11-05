US strike on alleged drug boat kills two in eastern Pacific: Pentagon chief

Boat was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics: Hegseth
US forces killed two people in a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. The strike was conducted in international waters in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth said in a post on X.
