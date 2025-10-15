GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's plane forced to land after reporting cracked windshield

Hegseth was returning home after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels

Last updated:
Bloomberg
1 MIN READ
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
AFP

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s plane was forced to make an unscheduled landing in the UK after suffering a cracked windshield, according to the Pentagon.

Hegseth was heading back to the US from Belgium when the incident occurred off southern Ireland. The plane reported the 7700 code, indicating a general emergency, lowered its altitude to 10,000 feet and landed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, according to data on Flightaware.com.

Hegseth was returning home after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

“The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said.

The decades-old government planes that ferry US cabinet secretaries, vice presidents and first ladies around the world are prone to breakdown. Early in the Trump administration, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s plane was forced to return to Washington because of a cracked windshield shortly after takeoff.

The plane carrying Hegseth is a Boeing Co. C-32, a modified 757-200 passenger jet, and is nearly 30 years old.

Related Topics:
tag

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Trump orders Pentagon to pay troops amid govt shutdown

Trump orders Pentagon to pay troops by Oct. 15

2m read
Preliminary findings suggest that the crack is external and did not compromise safety.

IndiGo jet lands safely after crack found on windshield

1m read
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth salutes during a welcome ceremony for Qatar Minister of Defence Sheikh Saoud Al Thani, left, at the Pentagon, on Friday, October 10, 2025 in Washington.

US announces deal for Qatar air force facility in Idaho

2m read
Members of the military and first responders watch as an American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on September 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.

US marks 24th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

3m read