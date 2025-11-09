Starting 2025, Oman will celebrate National Day with a two-day holiday on Nov 20–21
Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has issued guidelines for displaying stickers on vehicles to celebrate Oman’s National Day. This year, Oman will observe its first-ever formal two-day holiday for the occasion, commemorating independence and celebrating Omani identity, culture, and unity.
Residents can place approved stickers on their vehicles from November 5 to November 30, 2025.
The ROP emphasised that:
Vehicle colour or shape cannot be altered.
Stickers must comply with traffic safety rules.
Depictions of the crown and Khanjar emblem on stickers are prohibited.
Images must be appropriate, relevant, and securely fixed.
Stickers cannot be placed on front or side windows; only the rear window is allowed, provided the driver’s view is unobstructed.
Attaching fabrics or decorations to the hood is not allowed.
Starting in 2025, Oman will officially observe National Day with a two-day holiday on November 20 and 21. The extended celebrations will honour the country’s historic independence, highlight its rich cultural heritage, and reinforce national unity, giving residents more time to participate in festivities and reflect on Oman’s journey and achievements.
Earlier this year, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No. 15/2025, amending Royal Decree No. 88/2022 on official holidays. The decree:
Sets National Day to November 20–21.
The decree was published in the Official Gazette and came into effect immediately.
Previously, National Day was observed on November 18. The amendment modernises the holiday and creates a continuous two-day celebration for citizens and residents alike.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox