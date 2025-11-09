GOLD/FOREX
Two-day National Day holiday in Oman from 2025: ROP issues sticker rules

Starting 2025, Oman will celebrate National Day with a two-day holiday on Nov 20–21

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Indian residents of Oman pose for a picture on the lawn before the Royal Opera House Muscat in Oman's capital, lit up with the national colours on the occasion of the Omani national day.
Indian residents of Oman pose for a picture on the lawn before the Royal Opera House Muscat in Oman's capital, lit up with the national colours on the occasion of the Omani national day.
AFP file photo

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has issued guidelines for displaying stickers on vehicles to celebrate Oman’s National Day. This year, Oman will observe its first-ever formal two-day holiday for the occasion, commemorating independence and celebrating Omani identity, culture, and unity.

Residents can place approved stickers on their vehicles from November 5 to November 30, 2025.

What’s allowed and what’s not

The ROP emphasised that:

  • Vehicle colour or shape cannot be altered.

  • Stickers must comply with traffic safety rules.

  • Depictions of the crown and Khanjar emblem on stickers are prohibited.

  • Images must be appropriate, relevant, and securely fixed.

  • Stickers cannot be placed on front or side windows; only the rear window is allowed, provided the driver’s view is unobstructed.

  • Attaching fabrics or decorations to the hood is not allowed.

Oman observes two-day National Day for first time

Starting in 2025, Oman will officially observe National Day with a two-day holiday on November 20 and 21. The extended celebrations will honour the country’s historic independence, highlight its rich cultural heritage, and reinforce national unity, giving residents more time to participate in festivities and reflect on Oman’s journey and achievements.

Royal decree changes official National Day

Earlier this year, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No. 15/2025, amending Royal Decree No. 88/2022 on official holidays. The decree:

  • Sets National Day to November 20–21.

  • The decree was published in the Official Gazette and came into effect immediately.

Previously, National Day was observed on November 18. The amendment modernises the holiday and creates a continuous two-day celebration for citizens and residents alike.

