No digital tax stamp, no sale: Oman bans unlabelled soft drinks and energy beverages

Soft, energy drinks without tax stamp banned starting November 1

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Oman’s Tax Authority has announced that, starting November 1, 2025, the sale or distribution of soft drinks, energy beverages, and other selective products without the official distinctive mark will be banned across the Sultanate.

The measure aims to ensure product safety, quality, and compliance with national standards, protecting consumers from unverified goods. Retailers and distributors have been urged to verify that all products carry the required marks before sale.

According to the Authority, all excise beverages must bear Digital Tax Stamps (DTS) to be legally sold or distributed, while sweetened drinks remain exempt from this requirement.

Authorities stressed that no extensions will be granted beyond the deadline, and all importers, manufacturers, and retailers must ensure compliance to keep their products on the market after the end of this month. 

Khitam Al Amir
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
