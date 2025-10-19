No digital tax stamp, no sale: Oman bans unlabelled soft drinks and energy beverages

Soft, energy drinks without tax stamp banned starting November 1
Dubai: Oman’s Tax Authority has announced that, starting November 1, 2025, the sale or distribution of soft drinks, energy beverages, and other selective products without the official distinctive mark will be banned across the Sultanate.
The measure aims to ensure product safety, quality, and compliance with national standards, protecting consumers from unverified goods. Retailers and distributors have been urged to verify that all products carry the required marks before sale.
According to the Authority, all excise beverages must bear Digital Tax Stamps (DTS) to be legally sold or distributed, while sweetened drinks remain exempt from this requirement.
Authorities stressed that no extensions will be granted beyond the deadline, and all importers, manufacturers, and retailers must ensure compliance to keep their products on the market after the end of this month.
