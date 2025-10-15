Why the UAE and Saudi Arabia are taxing sweetened drinks, and will the rest of the Gulf follow?

Saudi Arabia, which first introduced a flat 50% excise on sweetened drinks in 2017, is now moving towards a volumetric model that taxes beverages based on sugar content per 100 millilitres. The UAE will introduce the same structure at the start of 2026, replacing its own flat rate with a graduated system tied directly to how much sugar is in the product. The new approach means the higher the sugar content, the higher the tax, a model already used successfully in countries such as the UK, Mexico, and Singapore.