Oman’s Tax Authority postpones Digital Tax stamps on soft and energy drinks to January 1, 2026

Implementation moved to Jan 1, 2026, giving firms more time to meet new tax label rules
Dubai: Oman’s Tax Authority has announced the postponement of the local implementation of the Digital Tax Stamp system on selective goods, including soft and energy drinks, to January 1, 2026.
The phase, which covers soft drinks, energy drinks, and other selective beverages (excluding sweetened drinks), was initially scheduled to take effect on November 1, 2025, and now postponed to January 1, 2026.
In a statement, the authority said all importers, producers, and retailers must ensure that approved tax stamps are affixed to relevant products before the new deadline.
The authority also warned that the sale or circulation of unstamped products within the Sultanate will be strictly prohibited from January 1, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen market compliance and ensure accurate tax collection.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox