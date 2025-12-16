Dubai airports mark Bahrain National Day with special passport stamp

GDRFA mascots welcomed travellers as smart gates lit up in Bahraini flag colours
Dubai: Passengers arriving at Dubai airports on Tuesday were greeted with a special passport stamp reading “Bahrain, Heart and Eyes” as the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) marked the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The initiative underscores the deep-rooted fraternal, historical and cultural ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, reflecting decades of cooperation, mutual respect and Gulf unity between the two nations.
To mark the occasion, Bahraini flags were displayed at passport control counters, a dedicated arrival lane was designated for passengers, and frontline officers wore national scarves. GDRFA mascots Salem and Salama welcomed travellers, while smart gates were illuminated in the colours of the Bahraini flag. Commemorative gifts were also distributed, adding a festive touch to the arrival experience.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to celebrating shared Gulf values.
“We take pride in celebrating the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain with our brothers and sisters. The relationship between our two countries is built on deep-rooted brotherhood, mutual understanding and joint action, and serves as a model of cooperation among sisterly nations,” he said.
Al Marri added that GDRFA Dubai continues to focus on creating a people-centred service experience that ensures every traveller feels welcomed from the moment they arrive in Dubai.
Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, Assistant Director-General for Airports Affairs at GDRFA Dubai, said airports represent the first point of contact for visitors and play a vital role in reflecting Dubai’s values.
“This initiative highlights our commitment to delivering an integrated arrival experience that takes into account the human and cultural significance of national occasions, while reinforcing the spirit of brotherhood that unites the UAE with its sisterly nations,” he said.
GDRFA Dubai said the initiative aligns with the broader framework of Gulf cooperation and reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen integration among GCC countries, while promoting unity, goodwill and regional stability.
