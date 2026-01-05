Emirates Post marks AI rollout in UAE schools with commemorative stamp set

The release follows the nationwide rollout of AI as a core subject across government schools for the 2025–2026 academic year. Students from kindergarten through to Grade 12 are now being taught the foundational principles of the technology, a move the government says is essential for aligning the next generation with the country’s digital transformation goals.

The stamp collection is now available to the public at all branches of the National Network for Logistics (NXN) and can be purchased through www.emiratespostshop.ae.

The introduction of AI into the classroom comes as the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for technology and innovation. By making the subject mandatory, the Ministry of Education seeks to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are increasingly demanded by the modern global economy.

Through this issue, Emirates Post continues to play its national role in documenting key milestones in the UAE’s development journey. The organization noted that such releases are intended to highlight major shifts in public policy and connect the wider community with national priorities.

The curriculum itself aims to move beyond theoretical knowledge, focusing on practical applications and the ethical implications of AI. By embedding these skills at a primary and secondary level, education authorities intend to bolster "human capital development" and ensure students can engage responsibly with rapid technological shifts.

Under the unified title "Year of Community – Education through Artificial Intelligence," the collection consists of four distinct stamps. The designs depict modern classroom environments where students interact with smart devices, robotics, and advanced technology such as drones.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.