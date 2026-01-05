Emirates Post marks AI rollout in UAE schools with commemorative stamp set

AI enters UAE classrooms as the country strengthens its position as a global tech hub
Dubai: Emirates Post has issued a commemorative stamp on Monday set to mark the formal integration of Artificial Intelligence into the UAE’s national school curriculum.
The release follows the nationwide rollout of AI as a core subject across government schools for the 2025–2026 academic year. Students from kindergarten through to Grade 12 are now being taught the foundational principles of the technology, a move the government says is essential for aligning the next generation with the country’s digital transformation goals.
Under the unified title "Year of Community – Education through Artificial Intelligence," the collection consists of four distinct stamps. The designs depict modern classroom environments where students interact with smart devices, robotics, and advanced technology such as drones.
The curriculum itself aims to move beyond theoretical knowledge, focusing on practical applications and the ethical implications of AI. By embedding these skills at a primary and secondary level, education authorities intend to bolster "human capital development" and ensure students can engage responsibly with rapid technological shifts.
Through this issue, Emirates Post continues to play its national role in documenting key milestones in the UAE’s development journey. The organization noted that such releases are intended to highlight major shifts in public policy and connect the wider community with national priorities.
The introduction of AI into the classroom comes as the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for technology and innovation. By making the subject mandatory, the Ministry of Education seeks to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are increasingly demanded by the modern global economy.
The stamp collection is now available to the public at all branches of the National Network for Logistics (NXN) and can be purchased through www.emiratespostshop.ae.
