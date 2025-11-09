Two-day break declared on November 26 and 27
Muscat: Oman has declared official holidays for both public and private sector employees on the occasion of National Day, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Sunday.
The holidays will fall on Wednesday and Thursday, November 26 and 27, 2025.
Work across all sectors will resume on Sunday, November 30.
Oman will, for the first time, observe National Day over two days starting in 2025, following a royal decree issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.
Under Royal Decree No. 15/2025, which amends Royal Decree No. 88/2022 on official holidays, National Day will now be celebrated on November 20 and 21 each year. The decree was published in the Official Gazette and took immediate effect.
Previously held on November 18, the change creates an extended celebration to honour Oman’s historic independence, showcase its cultural heritage, and strengthen national unity — giving citizens and residents more time to take part in festivities and reflect on the nation’s achievements.
