Multiple-vehicle collision in Oman leaves two dead, motorists urged to take caution

Traffic diverted following fatal truck crash under Dabad Bridge

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
For illustrative purposes only.
Shutterstock

Royal Oman Police reported that a collision under Dabad Bridge – Eastern on Sultan Thuwaini Road involved two trucks and five other vehicles.

The accident tragically claimed the lives of two Asian individuals, while several others sustained injuries.

Traffic update

Authorities have diverted traffic in the area until the incident is fully handled. The Royal Oman Police urged motorists to exercise caution and stay safe while traveling through the affected stretch.

