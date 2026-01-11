Three Bangladeshi family members killed in Salalah highway crash

The accident happens when vehicle struck stray camel at high speed
Dubai: Three members of a Bangladeshi family were killed in a tragic road accident on a highway near Salalah late on Friday night. The crash occurred when their car lost control after colliding with a stray camel, according to local media, citing Bangladesh’s Daily Ittefaq newspaper.
The accident took place at around 8pm as the family was travelling back to Muscat after visiting a shrine in the southern Omani city.
The victims were identified as Bilkis Akter, her son Mohammad Sakibul Hasan, and her son-in-law Mohammad Didarul Alam, from Fatikchhari in Chittagong. The family had been living in Oman for several years. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Mohammed Sakibul’s wife and their young son, who were also in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they remain under medical care.
