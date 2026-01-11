GOLD/FOREX
Three Bangladeshi family members killed in Salalah highway crash

The accident happens when vehicle struck stray camel at high speed

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Three members of a Bangladeshi family were killed in a tragic road accident on a highway near Salalah late on Friday night. The crash occurred when their car lost control after colliding with a stray camel, according to local media, citing Bangladesh’s Daily Ittefaq newspaper.

The accident took place at around 8pm as the family was travelling back to Muscat after visiting a shrine in the southern Omani city.

The victims were identified as Bilkis Akter, her son Mohammad Sakibul Hasan, and her son-in-law Mohammad Didarul Alam, from Fatikchhari in Chittagong. The family had been living in Oman for several years. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohammed Sakibul’s wife and their young son, who were also in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they remain under medical care.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

