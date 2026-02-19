GOLD/FOREX
18 killed, three injured in crash near Port Said in Egypt

Workers travelling to fish farms among the dead as heavy truck collides with vehicle

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
At least 18 people were killed and three injured in a road accident south of Port Said on Thursday after a heavy lorry collided with a pickup truck carrying workers, Egyptian authorities said.

The crash occurred on a highway within Port Said governorate, according to an official statement. The pickup was transporting labourers heading to work at fish farms in the area.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and transferred the casualties to hospitals across Port Said. Six bodies and three injured were taken to the 30 June Hospital, five bodies to El Nasr Hospital, five to El Zohour Hospital and two to As-Salam Hospital, the statement said.

Provincial authorities said the identities and places of residence of the deceased were being verified. Local media reported that many of the victims were believed to be from the city of El Matariya in Dakahlia governorate.

Senior health officials travelled to oversee treatment of the injured and procedures to release the bodies to their families.

Dakahlia Governor Tarek Marzouk said he had coordinated with Port Said Governor Ibrahim Abu Limon to assess the impact of the accident and arrange financial compensation for the families of the deceased and injured, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Solidarity.

Road accidents are frequent in Egypt, where traffic congestion, speeding and poor road conditions have contributed to high fatality rates in recent years.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
