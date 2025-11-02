Oman grants citizenship to 45 individuals under new Omani Nationality Law

A new set of conditions for foreign nationals seeking Omani citizenship was issued in Feb
Dubai: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman has issued Royal Decree No. 94/2025 granting Omani citizenship to 45 individuals, the Arabic-language newspaper Atheer newspaper reported today.
Announced in today, the decree reflects the Sultanate’s ongoing commitment to bolstering national cohesion, and publicly recognises persons who have demonstrated deep ties, contributions and loyalty to the nation.
In February, the Royal Decree on the Omani Nationality Law was issued and introduced a new set of conditions for foreign nationals seeking Omani citizenship.
The recent implementation of the Omani Nationality Law under Royal Decree No. 17/2025, replaces the previous nationality law enacted under Royal Decree No. 38/2014, and came into effect on February 2, 2025.
The Nationality Law outlines the rules and regulations related to Omani citizenship and the eligibility criteria for individuals seeking to become citizens.
The law provides different pathways for individuals to acquire citizenship in Oman, including by birth, marriage to an Omani citizen, and naturalization. It also outlines specific eligibility criteria for each pathway, such as parentage for citizenship by birth, conditions for foreign spouses to acquire citizenship through marriage, and requirements for naturalisation. The law also clarifies provisions regarding Omani citizenship by descent.
The Nationality Law stipulates that dual citizenship is generally not permitted in Oman, unless granted by the Sultan through a Royal Decree. Under Article 23, Omani nationals who acquire a foreign nationality in violation of the law will automatically lose their Omani citizenship.
Marriage-related provisions also affect nationality status. A foreigner who acquires Omani citizenship through marriage to an Omani woman will lose it if the marriage ends in divorce or desertion within five years. The law clarifies that in such cases, the father’s loss of nationality does not affect the children, who will retain their Omani nationality.
Similarly, a foreign woman who gains Omani citizenship through marriage to an Omani man will lose it if she divorces and subsequently marries a non-Omani. The loss of citizenship takes effect from the date of the second marriage.
Under Article 26, an individual may be stripped of his/her nationality if they insult the Sultan or the Sultanate, whether verbally or through actions. Membership in organisations or parties that promote ideologies harmful to Oman’s interests is also grounds for revocation.
Additionally, Omani nationals who work for a foreign government in a role that conflicts with the country’s interests and refuse to resign despite official requests may lose their citizenship. The same applies to those who work for hostile nations actively engaged against Oman.
While the law takes a firm stance on these issues, it allows for the reinstatement of citizenship if the circumstances leading to revocation no longer apply.
Under Article 27, individuals convicted of crimes against state security or sentenced for multiple felonies within five years of acquiring nationality may have it revoked. Additionally, long-term absence from Oman is a factor, individuals who remain outside the country for more than 24 consecutive months without a valid reason risk losing their nationality.
These measures reflect the Omani government’s commitment to national integrity and reinforce strict conditions for maintaining citizenship.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox