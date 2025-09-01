Oman officially launches 10-year golden residency to attract foreign capital and talent

Applicants may secure eligibility through any of seven routes: establishing companies with capital and assets valued at RO200,000 or more; purchasing property in integrated tourism complexes; holding government development bonds with at least two years to maturity; investing in listed equities worth RO200,000 or more; maintaining five-year fixed bank deposits of RO200,000; owning firms with at least 50 Omani employees and RO200,000 in capital; or being nominated under the Foreign Investment Law by companies with sufficient capital, with multiple nominations possible.