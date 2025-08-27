Sultanate focuses on ease of doing business by promoting 'digital infrastructure'
Dubai: Oman is looking for a ‘reset’ of its Golden Visa programme, with the Gulf state now offering more property investment options for foreign investors than was the case before.
It also comes at a time when the Sultanate’s real estate market is seeing more high-value deals, including a recent one for the costliest penthouse sale to date.
Senior Omani officials have set August 31 as the dateline for the ‘new’ Golden Visa programme and its details to be revealed.
“The Golden Visa in Oman is not new - these categories for longer-term residency have existed since 2021,” said Matt Boyd, Business Development Manager at Sovereign Group. “This may represent a relaunch of the programme with a stronger focus on promotion.
Oman's plan may represent a relaunch of the Golden Visa programme with a stronger focus on promotionMatt Boyd of Sovereign Group
“Investors have always been able to obtain extended visas connected to investments in a business or property for many years. Compared to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Oman’s investment requirements are significantly higher, which has historically limited uptake of its Golden Visa programmes.”
The UAE has a Dh2 million base investment for its property-linked Golden Visas, while in Saudi Arabia, its Premium Residency initiative has set a minimum of SR7 million on investments and SR4 million for a shot at getting a longer term visa.
That could be what the authorities are expecting to change. The Gulf state has been working on repurposing major destinations – its transformation plan for the port city of Salalah comes across as strikingly bold – as well as building free zones and other infrastructure.
Oman currently offers five categories for obtaining residency by investment and leading to a 10-year residency.
• Own a fully constructed residential property worth at least OR500,000.
• Hold shares in a company valued at OR 500,000 or more.
• Own stock in listed Omani companies valued at OR500,000 or more.
• Employ at least 50 Omani nationals.
• Purchase government development bonds worth at least OR500,000.
There is also a 5-year residency permit available, with the investment norms being halved.
Irina Cotescu is co-founder of Oliviri Consultancy, and she says: “Oman is clearly charting its own course - one that’s slower by design, but far more integrated. What stands out is the shift from transactional incentives to a long-term partnership model.
Oman is signaling that it values not just capital, but commitment. This positions Oman as one of the most thoughtfully structured gateways for foreign investment in the GulfIrina Cotescu of Oliviri Consultancy
“By combining regulatory clarity, digital infrastructure, and targeted investor programs, Oman is signaling that it values not just capital, but commitment. That’s what makes Oman one of the most thoughtfully structured gateways for foreign investment in the region.”
Irina’s reference to digital infrastructure comes from what Omani authorities plan to do with the ‘Mujeedah Companies Initiative’, which is about supporting/rewarding high-performing Omani companies, and the e-transfer of commercial records through its ‘Oman Business’ platform.
“Previously, Oman’s investor residency focused firmly on financial thresholds alone - OR250,000 for five years, OR500,000 for a decade, or creating jobs locally,” said Irina.
“The (new) Golden Visa expands that foundation with clearer investor rights, family inclusion, and modern governance infrastructure.
“As for the Mujeedah Companies Initiative, it represents a different lever - not facilitating residency, but empowering Omani firms themselves, fueling domestic capacity. And that complements the foreign capital brought in through the Golden Visa programmes.”
