It's every 3 years when it comes to renewing a 10-year residency permit, and 2 years for the 5-year option. Of course, at all times, the individual must ensure the investment is maintained.



There is also a 'special' residency option for pensioners, provided the applicants are 60 years or older. They will need to submit an employment contract from their work in the Sultanate, according to details available on the initiative.