“There is no blanket rate charged by auditors, but we are seeing rate variations from Dh3,000 to as high as Dh20,000 on a company to company basis,” said an industry source. “Due to last-minute filing requirements, costs have actually gone up for businesses.

Once the first tax returns and payments are done, businesses need to maintain all records supporting the info provided in their returns. Or any other document required to be submitted to the FTA. )These records enable the FTA to verify the business’s taxable income for corporate tax purposes.)

