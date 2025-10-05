Oman: All foreign businesses must hire at least one Omani employee

Foreign-owned firms must hire at least one Omani within a year of starting operations
Dubai: Oman has introduced a new requirement for foreign-owned businesses to hire at least one Omani employee within a year of starting commercial operations, under recent amendments to the Foreign Capital Investment Law, Atheer newspaper reported.
The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion announced Ministerial Resolution No. 411/2025, which adds Article (12) bis to the executive regulations of the law.
The new provision mandates that every foreign-owned establishment and company must employ an Omani citizen, who must be formally registered with the Social Protection Fund.
The ministry stated that the amendment aims to enhance the participation of Omani talent in the private sector and reinforce compliance with Omanisation targets set by relevant authorities.
Existing foreign-invested companies operating for a year or more must regularize their status within six months of the resolution’s enforcement, coinciding with either the renewal of their commercial registration, the issuance of a new work permit, or the renewal of an existing one, whichever comes first.
The resolution also nullifies any conflicting provisions and will come into effect the day after its publication in the Official Gazette.
