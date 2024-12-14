Dubai: Seven members of a single family tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident on the Khurais Al Ahsa road.

The victims include the father, Ali bin Mohammed bin Awak Haddadi, his wife, Aish bint Ahmed bin Ali Haddadi, and their five children: Mohammed, Hussam, Jouri, Jidaa, and Jiyan.

The family, originally from the Jazan region, was traveling together when the fatal crash occurred. Local authorities are investigating the incident, but the exact cause of the accident remains unclear.