Dubai: A group of expats are experiencing Emirati heritage and how Bedouins travelled through the desert during a 680km Camel Trek across the UAE desert.

The 33 participants from 17 countries have passed a major point - in the shifting sands of the Western Desert - in their 13-day adventure, having set off around a week ago on December 9 from the Arada area, deep within the Empty Quarter.

Organised by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, the Trek is on track to conclude at the Heritage Village at Global Village in Dubai on December 21.

Along the way, participants have passed several notable stations, including Tel Marib, South Shah, Al Maha Sanctuary ‘Bab bin Madhiah’, Al Maha Sanctuary ‘Al Khor’, Al Dwayseah, South Al Quo’a, and North Al Quo’a.

The caravan continues its journey towards Al Thuqaybah, Bouts, Al Khazna, Al Ajban, and Saih Al Salam.

At the helm of this journey is Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre. He acknowledged the vital role played by a wide array of national partners, including Dubai Ambulance, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Police, and Abu Dhabi Police.

On a mission

Bin Dalmouk said: “The success of this journey is a direct result of the expertise and resources contributed by these institutions. Together, we are creating a legacy—a bridge between past and future that ensures our traditions are passed down to the next generation with pride.”

He added: “Preserving our heritage is not just an act of duty but a mission that unites us all. Through our work and this journey, we aim to inspire future generations to carry forward the rich cultural legacy that makes the UAE so unique.”

Challenges along the way

The trek is progressing smoothly, with the caravan covering 45-50km each day, thanks to the team’s knowledge of the desert’s geography. While the journey’s early days posed some challenges—sandstorms and the unforgiving terrain—the participants, led by a seasoned team of guides and experts, have navigated these obstacles with grace and perseverance.

“We’ve faced our share of hurdles, but the team’s resilience has been remarkable,” Bin Dalmouk said. “Our deep connection to these lands, built over years of experience, has made all the difference. The spirit of the journey is about overcoming the desert’s challenges while embracing the silence and beauty it offers.”

For the participants, the Camel Trek is far more than just an endurance test—it’s an immersion into the authentic, rugged beauty of the UAE’s desert and an exploration of its cultural roots.

‘Walking through history’

One participant, Amina Abdullah Al Naqbi, Training Coordinator at the Sharjah Museums Authority, said: "I’ve been dreaming of this moment for years."

“Preparing mentally and physically for the desert trek was no small feat, but the training from the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre and the constant guidance from Abdullah bin Dalmouk made all the difference. Every step in this desert feels like we’re walking through history.”