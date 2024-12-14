Dubai: Kuwait has introduced a new foreign residency law, overhauling a system that had been in place for more than 60 years.

The new law, which was issued by Amiri decree on November 28, aims to modernise the country’s immigration policy and address long-standing issues such as visa trading and the treatment of migrant workers.

One of the key changes is a ten-year residency for the children of Kuwaiti women, which can be renewed without fees as long as they do not acquire Kuwaiti citizenship.

These children will not lose their residency even if they are outside the country for medical or educational purposes for more than six months.

The law also seeks to crack down on visa trading and exploitation. It imposes strict penalties on individuals who facilitate entry, residence, or visa renewals in exchange for money.

Employers are now prohibited from employing expatriates for purposes other than their original recruitment, and they must ensure workers are not employed by others without the proper authorisation.

Another major provision is the extension of family visit visas to three months, with fees to be determined by the Ministry of Interior.

The law also includes a reduction in the waiting period for bringing in new domestic workers from six months to four months after the departure of the previous worker.

In a bid to align with international standards, the law strengthens measures against human trafficking and exploitation. Penalties for violators include fines and imprisonment, with heavier penalties for public employees involved in illegal activities.

The law will take effect within six months, and it is part of Kuwait’s broader effort to modernize its residency system. Major General Ali Al Adwani, Assistant Undersecretary for Residency and Citizenship Affairs, emphasised the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability while ensuring fair treatment for all residents.