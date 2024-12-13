Dubai: The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced on Thursday the arrest of several government officials, including two judges, as part of its efforts to combat corruption and enforce accountability.

A judge from the General Court, in coordination with the Ministry of Justice, was arrested for receiving SR670,000 out of a promised SR1 million to settle a financial dispute worth SR19 million. Another judge involved in the case was also detained.

In another incident, an employee at an industrial college embezzled SR1.49 million by manipulating student allowance records and diverting funds to relatives’ bank accounts.

Nazaha also reported the arrest of a notary public and a citizen for accepting SR4.46 million to illegally transfer land ownership. A major from the General Directorate of Prisons was caught taking SR60,000 of an agreed SR100,000 to prevent the deportation of a foreign detainee.

Other cases included:

• A police station officer accepting SR100,000 to drop a case.

• An employee of a government contractor receiving SR150,000 to expedite SR800,000 in payments.

• A former Civil Affairs employee issuing an unauthorised commercial approval for SR20,000.

• Two municipal employees, a mediator, and a businessman accepting SR15,000 for a construction certificate.

Additionally, a district mayor was arrested for taking SR800 to certify a form, while an employee at the Saudi Standards Organisation took SR6,000 to expedite paperwork.

Further arrests included a non-commissioned officer accused of stealing SR30,000, an employee of the Special Security Forces who embezzled office equipment, and an employee at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs who manipulated payroll records to divert funds to relatives with a colleague’s help.