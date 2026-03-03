GOLD/FOREX
Drone strike hits US Embassy in Riyadh amid tensions

The US Embassy asked American citizens to take shelter wherever they are

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The United States Embassy in Riyadh was struck by two Iranian drones early Tuesday, sparking a small fire and causing minor damage, according to Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. Images from the scene showed limited impact at the compound in the Saudi capital. The embassy announced it would remain closed on Tuesday and urged American citizens to avoid the area as a precaution.

The drone attack came amid escalating regional tensions, with Iran continuing strikes around the Middle East while the United States and Israel intensified air operations against Iranian targets. US President Donald Trump signalled that the campaign could extend for weeks.

The incident follows a separate security alert at the US Embassy in Kuwait, which has also been closed until further notice. The US State Department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and families from Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and Jordan.

Overnight, explosions were reported across Tehran, while Israeli forces expanded operations in Lebanon.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaIranIran Israel conflict

