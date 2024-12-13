Dubai: A 35-year-old migrant worker from Kuwait travelled to Andhra Pradesh, India, and murdered his relative, whom he accused of sexually abusing his minor daughter.

The victim, who was caring for the girl while her parents worked in Kuwait, was allegedly molested while asleep.

According to a PTI News Agency report, the father, identified as Anjaneya Prasad, arrived from Kuwait recently and beat his relative to death with an iron rod for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter.

"Anjaneya Prasad, who recently returned from Kuwait, beat his physically challenged relative, P Anjaneyulu (59), to death with an iron rod, accusing him of sexually abusing his daughter," said police officer N Sudhakar, as quoted by PTI.

Following the murder, Prasad returned to Kuwait and released a video message confessing to the crime. He cited inaction by the police regarding his daughter's complaint in the video.

Anjaneya and his wife reside in Kuwait, while their 12-year-old daughter initially lived with her grandparents. She later moved in with her wife's sister and her husband.

During her stay, the girl was allegedly molested by her aunt's father-in-law. When she reported the incident to her aunt, she was instructed to remain silent.

Anjaneya mentioned that his wife's sister unexpectedly called them, requesting that they take their daughter home due to family tensions. Upon returning to Kuwait, the young girl confided in her parents about the abuse.

Following this, Anjaneya's wife filed a complaint with the local police. However, Anjaneya claimed that instead of taking action against the accused, the police attempted to settle the matter.

"The molester was released with just a warning," reported The Statesman, citing Anjaneya's claims. Feeling helpless, the father resorted to taking matters into his own hands.