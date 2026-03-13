GOLD/FOREX
Air India, Air India Express operate 78 special flights to the UAE and West Asia on March 13

Passengers flying from UAE advised to review schedules and confirm bookings.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Check Air India and Air India Express UAE flights today; scheduled and non-scheduled ops.
Air India and Air India Express will operate 78 flights to and from the UAE and West Asia on Friday, March 13. The carriers continue their scheduled services to key destinations, including Jeddah and Muscat, while also operating multiple non-scheduled flights across the UAE and Saudi Arabia to accommodate passenger demand.

Scheduled services:

  • Jeddah: Air India operates one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai; Air India Express operates one round-trip from Hyderabad.

  • Muscat: Air India Express operates scheduled flights from Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram.

  • Other scheduled routes: Air India and Air India Express continue their respective services to Jeddah and Muscat, totaling 6 flights to/from Jeddah and 12 flights to/from Muscat.

Non-scheduled/special flights:

  • Both carriers will operate one non-scheduled round flight each to Riyadh from Mumbai and Kozhikode.

  • An additional 60 non-scheduled flights will operate to and from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals.

UAE operations:

  • Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah: Multiple ad-hoc flights across Air India and Air India Express to various Indian cities.

  • Al Ain: No flights scheduled.

Saudi Arabia operations:

  • Jeddah: Scheduled flights only.

  • Riyadh: Non-scheduled flights by both carriers.

  • Dammam: No operations.

Other destinations:

  • Oman (Muscat, Salalah), Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Israel: Limited or no operations.

  • Flights to North America, Europe, Australia, and other regions continue as per regular schedule.

Passenger guidance:

  • Guests on routes with temporarily suspended services can rebook to a future date at no extra charge or request a full refund.

  • Air India: Rebook or cancel via website or contact 24x7 customer support at +911169329333 / +911169329999.

  • Air India Express: UAE passengers can rebook on additional commercial flights to India at no extra cost or use the AI assistant Tia via WhatsApp (+91 63600 12345).

  • Passengers are advised to ensure mobile numbers are up to date to receive rebooking notifications.

Air India group continues to explore additional ad-hoc flights to and from West Asia to accommodate passenger demand.

