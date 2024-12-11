Cairo: Kuwaiti police had arrested an expatriate barber trading in drugs at his workplace, according to a local media report.

Acting upon a tip-off, police learnt that the man had been involved in peddling the drug locally known as Shabu inside the barbershop where he was working in the Jleeb area in Al Farwaniyah governorate, Al Anba newspaper reported, citing a security source.

Police sent a decoy to approach the suspect and cut a deal with him to buy an amount of Shabu.

On delivering the illegal substance, the peddler was arrested and the seized haul. In ensuing investigations, the expat, whose nationality was not revealed, admitted to having dealt in drugs.

Police are investigating to specify the drug supply source, the source said.

In recent months, Kuwait has ramped up efforts to combat drug smuggling and trafficking.

Last month, Kuwaiti authorities announced busting a drug haul of an estimated market value of KD1 million ($3.2 million).

The Interior Ministry said the anti-drug police had seized 85kg of Shabu with an Asian man working for an international ring and receiving instructions from abroad to peddle drugs inside Kuwait.

In August, the ministry said police had thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics with an estimated market value of KD1 million.

The Kuwaiti General Department for Combating Narcotics arrested two Asian expatriates involved in the bid.

Both suspects admitted to owning the seized drugs and to having been instructed by a major drug dealer abroad to peddle them inside Kuwait.