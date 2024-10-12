Cairo: Kuwaiti police have arrested a paramedic for selling narcotic pills near a government hospital, according to a media report.

Officers discovered 1,500 Larica and Tramadol pills in the man’s apartment, Al Anba newspaper reported, citing a security source. Police in Kuwait City had received information that the suspect was dealing in narcotics and promoting the drugs on social media.

Most of the dealer's clients were women, prompting the police to send a female officer as bait. Posing as a customer, she requested five pills, arranging to meet the suspect at a cafeteria near the hospital, where he was arrested in possession of the drugs.

During questioning, the man admitted to selling drugs for over a year, claiming his salary was insufficient to meet his needs. He also provided information about his drug suppliers and clients.

Through bank records, police identified individuals linked to the suspect, who may be summoned for further questioning, according to the source.

In recent years, Kuwait has intensified its efforts to combat drug smuggling and trafficking. Last year, the country seized narcotic substances with a total market value of KD74 million ($242.3 million), according to an official report.

Prosecutors recorded 2,666 narcotic-related cases in 2023, involving 3,554 defendants, an increase from 2,687 cases in the previous year. Drug addiction accounted for 77.2 per cent of the cases, 22.5 per cent were related to trafficking, and 0.03 per cent involved unintentional possession.