Cairo: Kuwait has announced the seizure of drugs with an estimated market value of KD 1 million ($3.2 million), marking the latest blow dealt by the country to drug smugglers.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said that anti-drug police had confiscated 85 kg of the drug substance locally known as Shabu from an Asian man connected to an international ring, who had been receiving instructions from abroad to sell drugs within Kuwait.

"This achievement is part of a series of security successes that emphasise the Interior Ministry's commitment to protecting society from the scourge of drugs," the ministry added in a statement.

It said that the latest bust sends a "potent message" to drug smugglers and dealers about the authorities' resolve to dismantle "criminal networks." It was not immediately clear when and where the haul was seized.

In recent months, Kuwait has ramped up its efforts to combat drug smuggling and trafficking.

In August, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said anti-drug police had thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics with an estimated market value of KD1 million.

The Kuwaiti General Department for Combating Narcotics arrested two Asian expatriates in their possession of that Shabu haul.

Both suspects admitted to owning the seized drugs and to having been instructed by a major drug dealer abroad to peddle them inside Kuwait.

In July, the ministry announced foiling an attempt to smuggle nearly 160 kg of hashish into the country. Four persons were arrested in connection to the bid.

In June, anti-drug police in cooperation with the coastguard arrested two persons, who attempted to smuggle 30kg of hashish into Kuwait.

Twelve drug dealers were handed down death sentences in Kuwait in 2023 after they were convicted of smuggling or dealing in illicit substances in different cases, Al Qabas newspaper reported in July.