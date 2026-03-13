GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait bans Eid concerts, weddings and theatre events over security concerns

The ministry said the decision stays in effect until further notice

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Kuwait suspends public celebrations during Eid as precautionary measure
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced a temporary ban on theatre performances, concerts and wedding celebrations during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday, citing precautionary security measures aimed at limiting large gatherings.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said the decision would remain in effect until further notice and is part of preventive steps taken in light of the current regional and domestic situation.

The ministry said the measure reflects its monitoring of security developments and its commitment to adopting precautionary procedures that help safeguard public safety and maintain stability, while ensuring authorities remain prepared to respond to any potential emergencies.

The ministry said the restrictions are intended to support public security and protect both citizens and residents, while strengthening the ability of relevant agencies to manage developments during what it described as a sensitive period.

The Interior Ministry urged the public to comply fully with the directives and cooperate with the authorities, warning that violations could result in legal consequences. It also called on the public to demonstrate a sense of national responsibility and prioritise the public interest in order to preserve the country’s security and stability.

Related Topics:
KuwaitUS-Israel-Iran war

