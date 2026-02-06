Kuwait bans use of external loudspeakers at mosques during Ramadan

The measure is part of a framework to regulate Ramadan-related activities
Kuwait has banned the use of external loudspeakers at mosques during Ramadan, tightening regulations on public religious activities as authorities seek to balance worship practices with public order and neighbourhood considerations.
The decision, announced by the Ministry of Social Affairs, applies to the five daily prayers as well as taraweeh and qiyam prayers held during the holy month.
The measure is part of a framework to regulate Ramadan-related activities and ensure compliance with approved guidelines.
According to the Kuwaiti daily Al Jarida, the loudspeaker restriction is one of several controls introduced ahead of Ramadan, alongside stricter oversight of charitable donations and communal iftar gatherings at mosques.
Under the updated rules, the ministry has prohibited the collection of donations in mosques, shopping centres and public squares, as well as in any unlicensed locations. Any entity wishing to collect donations must obtain prior approval from the ministry.
Where permission is granted, donations must be deposited exclusively into official bank accounts belonging to licensed charitable associations, ensuring transparency and accountability in charitable giving during Ramadan.
The ministry has also set out conditions for organising iftar banquets at mosques. Groups planning to host communal meals must submit a formal written request to the relevant department and secure approval in coordination with the mosque’s imam.
The guidelines require iftar tables to be laid no more than 30 minutes before the call to prayer and removed immediately after the meal. Responsibility for organising and supervising the iftar rests with the organisers, under the oversight of the imam.
The measures are designed to organise religious and charitable activities during Ramadan, a period famous for increased worship and acts of giving, while preventing unauthorised fundraising and maintaining order in public spaces.
Charitable donations, the ministry stressed, are encouraged but must be conducted through official and regulated channels, reinforcing transparency and safeguarding public trust.
The new regulations will be enforced throughout Ramadan, with authorities urging individuals and organisations to adhere strictly to the announced rules to avoid violations.
