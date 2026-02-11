Kuwait declares two-day public holiday for National, Liberation Day

Government offices close for National and Liberation Day, creating a four-day break
Dubai: Kuwait’s Cabinet has declared a two-day public holiday across government entities to mark National Day and Liberation Day, creating a four-day extended break for most public sector employees when combined with the weekend.
The decision was announced after the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Sabah. Work at all ministries, government agencies, public authorities and public institutions will be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday, February 25 and 26. Official working hours will resume on Sunday, March 1.
Authorities said entities with special operational requirements will set their own holiday arrangements to ensure continuity of essential services and protect the public interest.