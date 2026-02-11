GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait declares two-day public holiday for National, Liberation Day

Government offices close for National and Liberation Day, creating a four-day break

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Cabinet declares Feb 25–26 public holiday, work resumes on March 1.
Cabinet declares Feb 25–26 public holiday, work resumes on March 1.
AFP

Dubai: Kuwait’s Cabinet has declared a two-day public holiday across government entities to mark National Day and Liberation Day, creating a four-day extended break for most public sector employees when combined with the weekend.

The decision was announced after the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Sabah. Work at all ministries, government agencies, public authorities and public institutions will be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday, February 25 and 26. Official working hours will resume on Sunday, March 1.

Authorities said entities with special operational requirements will set their own holiday arrangements to ensure continuity of essential services and protect the public interest.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Grand Mosque in Kuwait City.

External loudspeakers banned in Kuwait during Ramadan

2m read
Canon firing at Sheikh Zayed Masjid in Abu Dhabi on the first day of Holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2026: Here’s the likely start date in the UAE

4m read
Public sector day shifts cut to four and a half hours with flexible start times and adjusted evening schedules.

Kuwait announces Ramadan hours for public offices

1m read
Saudi Cabinet approves unified naming rules for facilities

New Saudi rules ban certain names for public facilities

2m read