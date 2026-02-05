GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait announces Ramadan hours for public offices

Civil Service Commission introduces flexible schedules and adjusted evening shifts

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Public sector day shifts cut to four and a half hours with flexible start times and adjusted evening schedules.
Public sector day shifts cut to four and a half hours with flexible start times and adjusted evening schedules.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Kuwait's Civil Service Commission has announced official working hours for government entities during the holy month of Ramadan, setting shorter shifts and flexible start times for public sector employees, state news agency KUNA said on Thursday.

Under the directive, official daily working hours will be four and a half hours. Flexible morning attendance will be allowed, with employees permitted to start between 8:30am and 10:30am.

For entities operating evening shifts, staff must also complete four and a half hours of duty. The rules include a 15-minute grace period at the start of the shift, as well as a 15-minute grace period at the end of the shift for female employees, in line with existing regulations.

The civil service body said evening shifts during Ramadan must not begin before 6:45pm and urged all government bodies to ensure compliance with the approved schedules throughout the month.

