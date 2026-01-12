Kuwait restricts leave for imams, muezzins during Ramadan 2026

Religious staff required to suspend leave, adjust schedules to ensure uninterrupted
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has issued new regulations restricting leave for imams, muezzins and preachers during the holy month of Ramadan, citing the heightened demand for their presence and services in mosques, local media reported.
In an administrative circular released by the Mosques Sector Department, the ministry instructed all religious personnel to suspend their leave throughout Ramadan and to adjust their work schedules accordingly to ensure the smooth and efficient running of mosque activities.
The circular stipulates that any leave requests must be signed exclusively by the substitute employee, with no one permitted to sign on behalf of another. Requests must also be formally submitted to the department at least one week in advance.
It further states that extensions of leave will only be granted in emergency situations and must be accompanied by a written request submitted to the department director, their representative, or the head of the relevant section.
To maintain continuity of religious services, the ministry has also ruled that substitute staff will not be permitted to take leave during this period.
The directive underlines the essential role of religious staff during Ramadan, a time marked by increased prayers, sermons and worship activities, and stresses the need for their consistent presence to meet the spiritual needs of worshippers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox