Sharjah announces temporary closure of Maliha Road Exit for Etihad Rail works

If you frequent this route, it may take you slightly longer to get to your destination

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
 Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced on social media today, Feb 25, that as part of the ongoing Etihad Rail infrastructure works, the exit coming from Maliha Road West towards Dubai Emirates Road will be closed for two days, starting from midnight on Saturday, Feb 28, until 5am on Monday, March 2.

UAE’s rail network will span 900km across the country, connecting  stations between Ghuwaifat and Fujairah.  

