Sharjah to close Muwaileh Commercial Park from Feb 24 to March 3

Muwaileh Commercial Park to shut for maintenance works

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Sharjah Municipality has announced the temporary closure of Muwaileh Commercial Park from February 24 to March 3, 2026, to carry out maintenance works on green areas.

In a notice shared on its official social media platforms, the municipality said the park would remain closed during this period to allow teams to complete landscaping and upkeep works. 

It thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation, adding that they look forward to welcoming visitors again once the maintenance is completed.

The park, located in one of Sharjah’s rapidly growing residential and commercial districts, is a popular destination for families, residents and visitors. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
