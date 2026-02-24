Muwaileh Commercial Park to shut for maintenance works
Sharjah Municipality has announced the temporary closure of Muwaileh Commercial Park from February 24 to March 3, 2026, to carry out maintenance works on green areas.
In a notice shared on its official social media platforms, the municipality said the park would remain closed during this period to allow teams to complete landscaping and upkeep works.
It thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation, adding that they look forward to welcoming visitors again once the maintenance is completed.
The park, located in one of Sharjah’s rapidly growing residential and commercial districts, is a popular destination for families, residents and visitors.