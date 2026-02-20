Sharjah weekend road closure announced for Emirates Road link works

Motorists urged to plan ahead during Sharjah road upgrade closure
Sharjah: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced a temporary road closure in Sharjah as part of ongoing development works, with motorists urged to plan alternative routes over the weekend.
The Ministry said the Mosque Road and the distributor road at the Al Badee intersection, in the direction of Dubai along Emirates Road, will be closed for two days. Traffic will be diverted via Al Houshi Bridge on Mleiha Road heading west.
The closure will begin at 9:00pm on Saturday, February 21, and continue until 5:00am on Monday, February 23, 2026. Authorities said the measure is necessary to facilitate infrastructure upgrades in the area and improve traffic flow and road safety in the long term.
Drivers are advised to follow temporary signage, use designated diversion routes and allow extra travel time, particularly during peak evening hours.