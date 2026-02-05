Ministry bans mosque and cash collections
Dubai: Kuwait has introduced tighter regulations on charity fundraising during Ramadan 2026, which is most likely to begin on Thursday, February 19, banning cash collections and mosque donations and requiring charitable groups to use approved digital and banking channels instead.
The Ministry of Social Affairs issued a circular to the heads of charitable society boards setting out updated regulations for donation collection during the holy month, as part of efforts to strengthen oversight, transparency and compliance, local media reported.
Under the new rules, all forms of donation collection inside mosques are prohibited. Charitable societies are also barred from collecting cash donations at their headquarters, in public places or at any other locations.
Donations may only be collected through licensed methods defined in existing regulations, including K-Net payments, online donations, bank transfers, smartphone applications, authorised electronic collection devices and SMS contributions through telecommunications companies.
The circular states that no donations may be collected in shopping malls, public squares or similar venues without prior ministry approval. It also requires that only ministry-approved bank accounts belonging to registered charitable societies may be used to receive funds.
Charities must obtain advance approval before accepting any donation from outside Kuwait, in line with the law governing clubs and public benefit associations.
The ministry instructed associations to ensure their representatives present official identification when requested by inspection teams, and to record full donor details, including donation date and value. Donors must be given official receipts, including K-Net receipts once transactions are completed.
Noncash donations such as gold, silver, vehicles and other valuables must be recorded by type or weight, with their value listed in Kuwaiti dinars. Supporting sales invoices are required for precious metals, while multiple price quotations must be obtained for vehicles and other goods to ensure fair valuation. All recorded donation amounts must be written in both words and figures.
The circular also bans the display of donation advertisements inside or on the outer walls of mosques. Charities are required to submit a detailed Ramadan revenue report to the ministry covering all digital and banking donation channels.
The ministry said the measures are intended to regulate charitable work while ensuring that assistance reaches eligible beneficiaries under clear legal and supervisory frameworks.
