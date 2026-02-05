GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

Kuwait shifts Ramadan charity donations online under tighter new rules

Ministry bans mosque and cash collections

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kuwait shifts Ramadan charity donations online under tighter new rules
Unsplash

Dubai: Kuwait has introduced tighter regulations on charity fundraising during Ramadan 2026, which is most likely to begin on Thursday, February 19, banning cash collections and mosque donations and requiring charitable groups to use approved digital and banking channels instead.

The Ministry of Social Affairs issued a circular to the heads of charitable society boards setting out updated regulations for donation collection during the holy month, as part of efforts to strengthen oversight, transparency and compliance, local media reported.

Under the new rules, all forms of donation collection inside mosques are prohibited. Charitable societies are also barred from collecting cash donations at their headquarters, in public places or at any other locations.

Donations may only be collected through licensed methods defined in existing regulations, including K-Net payments, online donations, bank transfers, smartphone applications, authorised electronic collection devices and SMS contributions through telecommunications companies.

The circular states that no donations may be collected in shopping malls, public squares or similar venues without prior ministry approval. It also requires that only ministry-approved bank accounts belonging to registered charitable societies may be used to receive funds.

Charities must obtain advance approval before accepting any donation from outside Kuwait, in line with the law governing clubs and public benefit associations.

The ministry instructed associations to ensure their representatives present official identification when requested by inspection teams, and to record full donor details, including donation date and value. Donors must be given official receipts, including K-Net receipts once transactions are completed.

Noncash donations such as gold, silver, vehicles and other valuables must be recorded by type or weight, with their value listed in Kuwaiti dinars. Supporting sales invoices are required for precious metals, while multiple price quotations must be obtained for vehicles and other goods to ensure fair valuation. All recorded donation amounts must be written in both words and figures.

The circular also bans the display of donation advertisements inside or on the outer walls of mosques. Charities are required to submit a detailed Ramadan revenue report to the ministry covering all digital and banking donation channels.

The ministry said the measures are intended to regulate charitable work while ensuring that assistance reaches eligible beneficiaries under clear legal and supervisory frameworks.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Asateer Tent at Atlantis The Palm is known for its views.

Ramadan tents in Dubai to visit

5m read
How much school time will students have this Ramadan?

How much school time will students have this Ramadan?

2m read
File image: Taraweeh prayers involve reading long chapters of the Quran every night, with the aim to complete the entire Quran by the end of the last day of Ramadan.

1,700 mosques readied for Ramadan prayers

1m read
Muslim devotees gather to break their fast during a group iftar at a housing complex for foreign labourers in Dubai on March 28, 2025, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

How to donate iftar meals for Ramadan in UAE

2m read