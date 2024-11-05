Dubai: Kuwait’s Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of nine individuals, including three Kuwaiti citizens and six residents, accused of orchestrating a fabricated drug possession case against an expat.

The group allegedly planted narcotics in the individual’s vehicle and falsified official documents, according to a statement released by the prosecution.

Among those detained are two military personnel from the Ministry of Interior, who, acting on orders from a superior officer, reportedly stopped the victim after drugs were covertly placed in his car by one of the accused.

Working with other accomplices, including the victim’s ex-wife, the suspects allegedly crafted a false arrest report to implicate him.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defense Sheikh Fahd Al Yousef immediately responded to the case, ordering the immediate dismissal of the officer and soldiers involved.

The Ministry of Interior announced that the Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Department for Combating Narcotics, had uncovered the details of the staged arrest.

The investigation, led by anti-narcotics officers, revealed that narcotics were placed in the victim’s vehicle without his knowledge, aided by the security personnel. The arrest report was reportedly falsified to fit the fabricated charges.