Dubai: A Kuwaiti teacher has been sentenced to five years in prison for using a social media platform to incite a student to engage in immoral behaviour, the Criminal Court has ruled.
The teacher, whose name was not disclosed, had previously been placed in pre-trial detention following allegations that he encouraged a student to commit acts deemed indecent through the Internet.
In a statement, the Public Prosecution revealed that the teacher had sent inappropriate messages, images and video recordings to the student via a social media app, actions that prosecutors said violated public morals.
The court also heard that the teacher had a prior conviction for similar offences, raising concerns about repeat behavior. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the charges.