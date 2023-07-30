Dubai: Sending a heart emoji to a girl via WhatsApp or any other social networking sites in Kuwait is now considered a crime of incitement to debauchery, punishable by law.
According to Kuwaiti lawyer, Haya Al Shalahi, those convicted of this offence can face up to two years in prison along with a fine not exceeding 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars.
Similarly, in the neighbouring Saudi Arabia, sending ‘red heart’ emojis on WhatsApp could also lead to jail time.
As per Saudi law, anyone found guilty of this act may serve a jail term of two to five years, along with a fine of 100,000 Saudi Riyals.
According to a Saudi cybercrime expert, sending red hearts on WhatsApp could be construed as “harassment” within the country’s jurisdiction.
Al Moataz Kutbi, a member of the Anti-Fraud Association in Saudi Arabia, emphasised that using “certain images and expressions during online conversations may turn into a harassment crime if a lawsuit is filed by the aggrieved party.”
In instances of repeat violations, the fine could escalate to a staggering 300,000 Saudi Riyals along with a maximum of five years imprisonment.