Eid Al Fitr 2026: Saudi Arabia urges Muslims to sight Shawwal crescent moon on Wednesday

The final decision on the start of Eid will be announced by the Supreme Court once all testimonies have been verified.

Official moon-sighting committees are expected to convene at sunset on Wednesday at various high-altitude points across the Kingdom.

"The Supreme Court hopes that those capable of sighting the crescent will pay attention to this matter and join the committees formed in their regions for this purpose," the statement read.

The Court has requested that anyone who spots the crescent, whether by the naked eye or through binoculars, report their sighting to the nearest court to register their testimony. The public can also contact local administrative centres for assistance in reaching judicial authorities.

Should the moon be sighted on Wednesday evening, Eid Al Fitr will begin the following day; otherwise, Ramadan will complete a 30-day cycle.

The announcement, issued via an official statement on Monday, follows the Umm Al Qura calendar which suggests Wednesday corresponds to the 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH.

The Saudi Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, marking the conclusion of Ramadan.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.