GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Eid Al Fitr 2026: Saudi Arabia urges Muslims to sight Shawwal crescent moon on Wednesday

Supreme Court calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent for Eid Al Fitr confirmation

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Eid Al Fitr 2026: Saudi Arabia urges Muslims to sight Shawwal crescent moon on Wednesday

The Saudi Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, marking the conclusion of Ramadan.

The announcement, issued via an official statement on Monday, follows the Umm Al Qura calendar which suggests Wednesday corresponds to the 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH.

Should the moon be sighted on Wednesday evening, Eid Al Fitr will begin the following day; otherwise, Ramadan will complete a 30-day cycle.

The Court has requested that anyone who spots the crescent, whether by the naked eye or through binoculars, report their sighting to the nearest court to register their testimony. The public can also contact local administrative centres for assistance in reaching judicial authorities.

"The Supreme Court hopes that those capable of sighting the crescent will pay attention to this matter and join the committees formed in their regions for this purpose," the statement read.

Official moon-sighting committees are expected to convene at sunset on Wednesday at various high-altitude points across the Kingdom.

The final decision on the start of Eid will be announced by the Supreme Court once all testimonies have been verified.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosts the "Grand Iftar 2026" at the Heroes hall in Malacañan Palace on March 12, 2026

Philippines to observe Eid Al Fitr holiday on March 20

1m read
Crescent-shaped festive decorations are pictured near Burj Khalifa in the centre of Dubai on February 24, 2026 during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

When is Eid Al Fitr expected to begin in UAE?

3m read
People near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai

How long will Ramadan last? Likely Eid date revealed

1m read
Eid prayer being offered at Al Noor mosque in Sharjah (picture used for illustrative purposes).

Will the UAE get a 3-day or 4-day weekend for Eid?

3m read